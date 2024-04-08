Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,242 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 94.1% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at $695,100,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,870,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,168,629. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $161.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comcast

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.