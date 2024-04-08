Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,947 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,208.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 191,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,991,000 after buying an additional 176,968 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 13,288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,160,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded up $1.27 on Monday, reaching $353.57. 192,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.90. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.64 and a fifty-two week high of $355.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $335.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 441.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSI. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.25.

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

