Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Grows Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,760,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,582,503,000 after purchasing an additional 180,618 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,418,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,285,838,000 after acquiring an additional 50,736 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,601,150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347,260 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 61,754.7% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,842,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $3,105,677,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,192.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,192.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $8,186,092.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,277 shares of company stock worth $28,513,384. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.3 %

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $577.54. 438,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,200. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.60 and a twelve month high of $603.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $569.39 and a 200-day moving average of $523.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $220.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.99%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.10%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

