Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 295.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,099 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up 0.6% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $5,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109,740.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,984,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,230,871,000 after buying an additional 84,907,111 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $303,496,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,411,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5,847.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 391,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,815,000 after purchasing an additional 385,180 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,969,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $264.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,091. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.42 and a 1 year high of $273.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

