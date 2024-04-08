Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $2.31 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,248 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 105,940 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 105,433 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 37,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 16,430 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,898 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VZ traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.96. 8,207,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,858,703. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.78. The company has a market cap of $176.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.38%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $979,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,200.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

