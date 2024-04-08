Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $20.64 Million Holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 183.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 864,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559,695 shares during the quarter. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $20,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $386,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Performance

CGXU stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.85. 381,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,095. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.42. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $20.80 and a 1-year high of $25.92.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.