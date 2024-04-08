Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $7.04 Million Stock Position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. iShares International Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 0.8% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. owned approximately 1.05% of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF worth $7,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 9,716 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 28,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,208,000 after acquiring an additional 15,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 175,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,419,000 after acquiring an additional 12,577 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IGRO traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $66.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,102 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $693.06 million, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.83. iShares International Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.02.

About iShares International Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of international equities that have growing dividends. IGRO was launched on May 17, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

