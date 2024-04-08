Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Sells 98 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lowered its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,585 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,305.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 5,496 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 817,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $120,102,000 after buying an additional 34,942 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,899 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after buying an additional 8,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,916 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DKS stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $208.26. 796,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,411. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.58. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.98 and a fifty-two week high of $225.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.81.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.50. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt purchased 40,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $213.93 per share, with a total value of $8,557,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,818,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,566,306.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt purchased 40,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $213.93 per share, with a total value of $8,557,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,818,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,566,306.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total value of $33,406,825.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,899,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,940,372.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,763 shares of company stock valued at $46,483,438. 30.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DKS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $142.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $194.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.52.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DKS

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Stories

