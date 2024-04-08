Conflux (CFX) Trading Down 13.1% Over Last 7 Days

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. One Conflux coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000516 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Conflux has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. Conflux has a market cap of $1.42 billion and $66.15 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71,451.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $680.75 or 0.00953404 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $103.00 or 0.00144248 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00008165 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.00 or 0.00049023 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.33 or 0.00183937 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00048004 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.14 or 0.00138851 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,987,981,809 coins and its circulating supply is 3,850,495,142 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,987,859,304.39 with 3,850,359,291.16 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.35296265 USD and is down -3.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 154 active market(s) with $39,873,943.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

