ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) PT Lowered to $170.00 at Truist Financial

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $173.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $137.88.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP stock opened at $133.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.39. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $95.70 and a one year high of $133.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were given a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.61%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total value of $5,574,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,444,947.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total value of $5,574,064.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,444,947.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 700,775 shares of company stock valued at $87,615,169. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $51,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

