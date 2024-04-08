Contrasting Columbine Valley Resources (OTCMKTS:TRXO) & Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR)

Columbine Valley Resources (OTCMKTS:TRXO – Get Free Report) and Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Columbine Valley Resources and Murphy Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbine Valley Resources N/A N/A N/A Murphy Oil 19.12% 13.02% 7.06%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.3% of Murphy Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% of Columbine Valley Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Murphy Oil shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbine Valley Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Murphy Oil $3.46 billion 2.12 $661.56 million $4.22 11.42

This table compares Columbine Valley Resources and Murphy Oil’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Murphy Oil has higher revenue and earnings than Columbine Valley Resources.

Risk & Volatility

Columbine Valley Resources has a beta of -49.72, meaning that its stock price is 5,072% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Murphy Oil has a beta of 2.21, meaning that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Columbine Valley Resources and Murphy Oil, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbine Valley Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Murphy Oil 0 4 7 0 2.64

Murphy Oil has a consensus price target of $47.55, indicating a potential downside of 2.25%. Given Murphy Oil’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Murphy Oil is more favorable than Columbine Valley Resources.

Summary

Murphy Oil beats Columbine Valley Resources on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Columbine Valley Resources

Columbine Valley Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns various properties, which are primarily located in the Rocky Mountain region of Wyoming, as well as Nebraska. Columbine Valley Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. The company was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

