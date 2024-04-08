Contrasting FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE) and CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP)

FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) and CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.3% of FiscalNote shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.6% of CoStar Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.8% of FiscalNote shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of CoStar Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FiscalNote and CoStar Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FiscalNote $132.65 million 1.30 -$115.46 million ($0.87) -1.52 CoStar Group $2.46 billion 15.76 $374.70 million $0.92 102.99

Profitability

CoStar Group has higher revenue and earnings than FiscalNote. FiscalNote is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CoStar Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares FiscalNote and CoStar Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FiscalNote -101.78% -121.46% -26.83% CoStar Group 15.26% 6.08% 4.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for FiscalNote and CoStar Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FiscalNote 0 2 4 0 2.67 CoStar Group 0 2 10 0 2.83

FiscalNote presently has a consensus target price of $4.44, indicating a potential upside of 236.17%. CoStar Group has a consensus target price of $99.70, indicating a potential upside of 5.22%. Given FiscalNote’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe FiscalNote is more favorable than CoStar Group.

Risk & Volatility

FiscalNote has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CoStar Group has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CoStar Group beats FiscalNote on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. operates as technology company North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company also delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships. It serves a customer base that includes businesses comprising the Fortune 100 companies, government agencies, law firms, professional services organizations, trade groups, and non-profits. FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Washington, District Of Columbia.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc. provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information. It also provides Leasing, a tool to capture, manage, and maintain lease data; CoStar Lease Analysis; Public Record, a searchable database of commercially zoned parcels; CoStar Real Estate Manager, a real estate lease administration, portfolio management, and lease accounting compliance software solution; and CoStar Risk Analytics and CoStar Investment. In addition, it offers apartment marketing sites, such as ApartmentFinder.com, ForRent.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, WestsideRentals.com, AFTER55.com, CorporateHousing.com, ForRentUniversity.com, Apartamentos.com, and Off Campus Partners; LoopNet Premium Lister; LoopNet Diamond, Platinum, and Gold Ads; LandsofAmerica.com, LandAndFarm.com, and LandWatch.com for rural land for-sale; BizBuySell.com, BizQuest.com, and FindaFranchise.com for operating businesses and franchises for-sale; Ten-X, an online auction platform for commercial real estate; and HomeSnap, an online and mobile software platform, as well as Homes.com, a homes for sale listings site. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

