Contrasting Lotus Technology (LOT) and Its Peers

Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) is one of 675 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Lotus Technology to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.4% of Lotus Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Lotus Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lotus Technology and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lotus Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Lotus Technology Competitors 122 565 882 14 2.50

Profitability

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 100.86%. Given Lotus Technology’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lotus Technology has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Lotus Technology and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lotus Technology N/A -4.09% 0.33% Lotus Technology Competitors -61.71% -60.44% -1.81%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lotus Technology and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lotus Technology N/A $10.84 million 173.04 Lotus Technology Competitors $1.31 billion -$73.63 million 48.59

Lotus Technology’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Lotus Technology. Lotus Technology is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Lotus Technology has a beta of -0.16, suggesting that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lotus Technology’s peers have a beta of 0.04, suggesting that their average share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lotus Technology beats its peers on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Lotus Technology

Lotus Technology Inc. engagers in the design, development, and sale of sports luxury lifestyle battery electric vehicles. It offers electric sports car models, including Eletre and Emeya. The company is based in Shanghai, China.

