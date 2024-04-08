Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Insider Sells $141,518.00 in Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 5,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $141,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Joseph Douglas Lyon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 500 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $13,005.00.

On Friday, February 16th, Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 1,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $26,000.00.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CORT stock traded down $0.97 on Monday, reaching $24.23. The stock had a trading volume of 952,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,533. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.48. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $20.87 and a 1 year high of $34.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $135.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.27 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 21.86%. Corcept Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CORT shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corcept Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 79,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

