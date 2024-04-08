Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VTMX) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1832 per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This is an increase from Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE VTMX traded up $0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.13. The stock had a trading volume of 49,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has a one year low of $28.96 and a one year high of $41.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.27.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.92. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta had a net margin of 159.04% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $55.94 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. ( NYSE:VTMX Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000. Institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

About Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

