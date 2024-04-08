Cosmos (ATOM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $151.54 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Cosmos has a total market cap of $4.44 billion and $151.54 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for about $11.36 or 0.00015801 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.97 or 0.00069527 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00025139 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00010227 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00003906 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00006216 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

