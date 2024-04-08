Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Coterra Energy from a neutral rating to a positive rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.46.

NYSE:CTRA opened at $28.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.31. Coterra Energy has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Equities analysts expect that Coterra Energy will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

In other news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,783,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coterra Energy news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 7.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

