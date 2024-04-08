Crane (NYSE:CR) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

CR has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Crane from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Crane from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Get Crane alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CR

Crane Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $138.00 on Friday. Crane has a 1-year low of $67.28 and a 1-year high of $139.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $532.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.55 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is an increase from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crane

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crane by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,387,000 after purchasing an additional 68,795 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the 2nd quarter valued at about $617,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter valued at about $679,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its position in shares of Crane by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 20,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Crane by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,738,000 after buying an additional 111,629 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crane

(Get Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.