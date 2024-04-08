Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE CS opened at $0.89 on Friday. Credit Suisse Group has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average of $0.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CS. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 539,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 333,335 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,131,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,284,000 after acquiring an additional 192,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Credit Suisse Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 274,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the period. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

