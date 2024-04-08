Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Shares Gap Up to $9.60

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.60, but opened at $9.89. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria shares last traded at $9.88, with a volume of 53,645 shares changing hands.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.57 million, a P/E ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.40.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $246.62 million for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 24.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

About Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the third quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 879.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.

