Critical Comparison: WeWork (NYSE:WEWKQ) and WeWork (NYSE:WE)

WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Free Report) and WeWork (NYSE:WEWKQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares WeWork and WeWork’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WeWork -48.69% N/A -9.59% WeWork N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for WeWork and WeWork, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WeWork 0 2 0 0 2.00 WeWork 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

WeWork presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 607.96%. Given WeWork’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe WeWork is more favorable than WeWork.

This table compares WeWork and WeWork’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WeWork $3.36 billion 0.02 -$2.03 billion ($75.60) -0.01 WeWork $3.25 billion 0.00 -$2.03 billion ($75.60) 0.00

WeWork is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WeWork, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.7% of WeWork shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of WeWork shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of WeWork shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

WeWork has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WeWork has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

WeWork beats WeWork on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WeWork

About WeWork

WeWork Inc. provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions. It also provides various value-add services; business and technical service solutions, including professional employer organization and payroll services, remote workforce solutions, human resources benefits, dedicated bandwidth, and IT equipment co-location solutions. In addition, the company offers WeWork All Access, a monthly subscription-based model that allows members to book workspaces, conference rooms, and private offices; WeWork On Demand, which enables users with pay-as-you-go access to book individual workspace or conference rooms at nearby WeWork locations; and WeWork Workplace, a turnkey workspace management solution for landlords, operators, and enterprises. WeWork Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York. On November 6, 2023, WeWork Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey.

