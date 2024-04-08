CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Guggenheim

Guggenheim reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports.

CureVac Price Performance

Shares of CVAC opened at $3.06 on Friday. CureVac has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $12.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average of $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Institutional Trading of CureVac

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CureVac by 95.6% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CureVac during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in shares of CureVac by 2,407.0% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CureVac during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CureVac during the first quarter valued at $59,000. 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CureVac

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

