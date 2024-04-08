CXApp (CXAI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th.

CXApp Stock Performance

Shares of CXAI traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.51. The stock had a trading volume of 24,045,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,186,486. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.69. CXApp has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $21.00.

Institutional Trading of CXApp

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CXApp stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI – Free Report) by 44.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,736 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.23% of CXApp worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CXApp

CXApp Inc provides a workplace experience platform for enterprise customers. It offers CXApp, a software-as-a-service platform with native mapping, analytics, on-device positioning, and applications technologies for use in various applications, such as workplace experience, employee engagement, desk and meeting room reservations, workplace analytics, occupancy management, content delivery, corporate communications and notifications, event management, live indoor mapping, wayfinding, and navigation.

Featured Stories

