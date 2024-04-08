DA Davidson Reaffirms Buy Rating for Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $63.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

ZG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.79.

Shares of ZG opened at $46.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of -67.98 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.23 and a fifty-two week high of $59.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.70.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.75 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. Analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $209,262.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,863 shares in the company, valued at $8,375,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $209,262.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,375,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 7,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $421,196.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,230,239.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,289 shares of company stock worth $9,642,508. Company insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 69.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

