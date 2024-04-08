DA Davidson Reiterates Buy Rating for Coty (NYSE:COTY)

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.50 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 56.39% from the stock’s current price.

COTY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Coty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded Coty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Coty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.28.

Get Coty alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on COTY

Coty Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of COTY traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.19. 1,230,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,881,164. Coty has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $13.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 5.39%. Coty’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Coty

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $381,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $1,130,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 169,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,973.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $381,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COTY. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coty in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Coty by 1,536.6% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 42.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.