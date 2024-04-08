Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.78 and last traded at $14.79. Approximately 55,852 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 530,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.34.

DCPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.08.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.93 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.44% and a negative net margin of 119.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. Research analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,435 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total transaction of $35,234.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,323.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 6,897,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,738,000 after acquiring an additional 190,580 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,544,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,670,000 after acquiring an additional 124,963 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,876,000 after purchasing an additional 588,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,794,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,708,000 after purchasing an additional 402,047 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 356.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,663,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861,642 shares during the period. 70.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

