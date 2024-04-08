DeepOnion (ONION) Price Tops $0.0632

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 8th. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 25% lower against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0632 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $696,876.44 and $12.24 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.93 or 0.00105637 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00036023 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00014983 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002769 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000182 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

