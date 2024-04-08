Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lowered its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $431.28.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $412.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $383.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.49.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

