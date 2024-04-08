DEI Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $153.82 Million (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. DEI has a total market cap of $153.82 million and approximately $61.98 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DEI has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One DEI token can currently be purchased for $0.0206 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.05 or 0.00145118 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00008135 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

