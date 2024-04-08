Delek US (NYSE:DK) Shares Down 2.8%

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.28 and last traded at $32.45. Approximately 248,552 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,045,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on Delek US in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Delek US from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.

Delek US Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.18). Delek US had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.245 dividend. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Delek US’s payout ratio is presently 445.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delek US

In related news, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 2,123 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $60,505.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,226 shares of company stock valued at $116,418. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek US

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Delek US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the third quarter worth $28,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the third quarter valued at $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Delek US during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Delek US by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

