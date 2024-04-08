Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DAL. StockNews.com downgraded Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.29.

DAL opened at $46.06 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.71 and a 200 day moving average of $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.43.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 46.35%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 5.59%.

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 8,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 17,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

