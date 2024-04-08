Delta Capital Management LLC Sells 225 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Delta Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 215.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of UL stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,446,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702,503. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.64 and a 200 day moving average of $48.68. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $55.99.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.4582 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UL. StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

