Delta Capital Management LLC Sells 305 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Delta Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Sony Group makes up approximately 1.4% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Sony Group by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth about $422,000. Traveka Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Sony Group by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SONY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Shares of NYSE:SONY traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.32. The company had a trading volume of 550,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,894. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $104.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.98. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $79.62 and a 52-week high of $100.94.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.31 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

