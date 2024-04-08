Desktop Metal Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:DM)

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 30,061 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,418% compared to the average volume of 1,194 put options.

Desktop Metal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DM traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,814,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,605,163. The company has a market capitalization of $356.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Desktop Metal has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $2.37.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 170.41% and a negative return on equity of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $52.35 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Desktop Metal will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Desktop Metal

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Desktop Metal by 37.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 17,208 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Desktop Metal by 13.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Desktop Metal during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Desktop Metal by 58.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 105,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 38,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.25 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DM

Desktop Metal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Shop System, an entry-level metal 3D printing using binder jetting; X-series platform that provides binder jet 3D printing of specialty materials, including metals and ceramics, and tools; and P-Series offers high-speed metal 3D printing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.