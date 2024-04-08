Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.19

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. (CVE:DWS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 23500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.
Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Stock Down 5.0 %
The company has a market capitalization of C$9.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.94, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.11.
Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits had a negative net margin of 49.58% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The company had revenue of C$7.32 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. will post 0.0058382 earnings per share for the current year.
Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc produces, markets, and sells wines in Canada, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufactured Wines and Agency. It produces vintner quality alliance wines under the 20 Bees, Creekside, EastDell, Lakeview Cellars, Mindful, Queenston Mile, Shiny Apple Cider, Fresh, Proud Pour, Red Tractor, Seasons, Serenity, Persona, and Backyard Vineyards brand names.
