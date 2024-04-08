Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Purchased by Beddow Capital Management Inc.

Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,770 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FANG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Diamondback Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.32.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded up $0.63 on Monday, reaching $204.95. The stock had a trading volume of 138,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,290. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.41 and a 1 year high of $205.42. The company has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.93.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $3.08 dividend. This represents a $12.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,322,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,322,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,532,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,675 shares of company stock worth $11,311,096. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

