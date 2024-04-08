DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Raised to $260.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Gordon Haskett from $190.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Monday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Gordon Haskett’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DKS. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $201.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Williams Trading raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $194.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.52.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

NYSE:DKS traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $208.87. 105,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,652. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $100.98 and a 1-year high of $225.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.67 and a 200 day moving average of $146.81.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.50. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt bought 40,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $213.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,557,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,818,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,566,306.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $213.93 per share, with a total value of $8,557,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,818,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,566,306.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total value of $33,406,825.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,899,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,940,372.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,763 shares of company stock worth $46,483,438. 30.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,808 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $849,043,000 after acquiring an additional 644,609 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,334,018 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $342,984,000 after purchasing an additional 94,745 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,489 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $261,933,000 after buying an additional 289,165 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,734 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $151,983,000 after purchasing an additional 286,988 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 29.4% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,300,990 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $171,978,000 after buying an additional 295,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.