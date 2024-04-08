Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on APPS. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Digital Turbine from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Digital Turbine Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $2.17 on Friday. Digital Turbine has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $14.61. The company has a market capitalization of $221.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.10, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 34.53% and a positive return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $142.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.45 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 395.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 63.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

