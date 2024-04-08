Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Acquired by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAI. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,860,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4,032.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,120,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,142,000 after buying an additional 2,068,977 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,986,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5,451.6% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 964,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,351,000 after buying an additional 947,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kure Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $14,007,000.

Shares of DFAI stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.13. 336,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,243. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $30.31.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

