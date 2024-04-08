Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Purchased by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,805 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $4,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 528.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $60,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAI stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.14. 790,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,535. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $30.31. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.84.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

