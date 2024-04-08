Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP) Shares Bought by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 62.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIHP. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 44.5% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 488.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 426.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the first quarter valued at about $103,000.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

DIHP stock opened at $26.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.92.

About Dimensional International High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

