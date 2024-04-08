Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 298,350 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 286,583 shares.The stock last traded at $61.23 and had previously closed at $60.78.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFAS. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 606.6% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

