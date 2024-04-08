Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Stock Holdings Raised by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 81.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 553,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,335 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises 3.6% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. owned about 0.53% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $32,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

DFAS traded up $0.46 on Monday, reaching $61.24. The stock had a trading volume of 860,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,374. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $62.65. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.40.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

