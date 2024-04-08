Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Trading Up 5.2%

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Free Report) traded up 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.50 and last traded at $73.45. 565,582 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,430,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.85.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Stock Up 5.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 14,705.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

