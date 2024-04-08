Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Up to $7.11

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLLGet Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.11, but opened at $7.49. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $7.70, with a volume of 6,581,135 shares traded.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.99.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.0788 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 1,301.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000.

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

