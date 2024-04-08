Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Up to $7.11

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.11, but opened at $7.49. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $7.70, with a volume of 6,581,135 shares traded.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.99.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.0788 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 1,301.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000.

