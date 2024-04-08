Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Raised to $560.00 at Evercore ISI

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Evercore ISI from $510.00 to $560.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.79% from the stock’s current price.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $466.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 price target (up from $445.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $346.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.45.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DPZ traded up $7.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $500.94. 317,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,890. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $285.84 and a fifty-two week high of $508.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $447.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $406.74.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,580,935,000 after buying an additional 28,157 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,704,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $645,549,000 after purchasing an additional 68,317 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,993,000 after purchasing an additional 306,750 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $516,362,000 after purchasing an additional 56,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $541,202,000 after purchasing an additional 197,413 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

