DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DASH. Royal Bank of Canada raised DoorDash from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of DoorDash from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $126.70.

DoorDash Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $139.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.12. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $56.59 and a 12-month high of $143.34. The company has a market cap of $56.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.59, a PEG ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.79.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.24). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $13,882,239.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $13,882,239.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $9,331,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,044,103.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 590,387 shares of company stock valued at $68,088,142. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $132,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,303,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,976 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 1,801.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,797,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,106,000 after buying an additional 1,702,894 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in DoorDash by 49.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,358,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,671,000 after buying an additional 1,441,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in DoorDash by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,086,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,988,000 after buying an additional 1,384,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

