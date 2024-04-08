DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Receives $27.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DRRX. StockNews.com raised shares of DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of DURECT in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DURECT in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRRX opened at $0.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.85. DURECT has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $7.46.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DURECT by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,243,592 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 225,402 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in DURECT by 2,022.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,421,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 4,213,348 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of DURECT by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,977,581 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 52,255 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 20.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,500,278 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 588,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DURECT during the first quarter worth $2,763,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

