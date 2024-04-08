Dynacor Group Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:DNG)

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.012 per share on Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th.

Dynacor Group Stock Down 0.4 %

DNG stock opened at C$4.95 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.95. Dynacor Group has a fifty-two week low of C$2.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$180.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.13.

Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$89.25 million during the quarter. Dynacor Group had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 6.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynacor Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Atrium Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynacor Group in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Dynacor Group Inc explores, develops, and mines minerals properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metals. The company's flagship property is the Tumipampa project covering an area of 5,796 hectares located in the Circa district, Peru. It also holds a 100% interest in the greenfield Anta project that includes eight concessions covering an area of 5,600 hectares situated in the district of San Pedro, Peru.

