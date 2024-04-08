Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:ECC)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th.

Eagle Point Credit has raised its dividend by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years. Eagle Point Credit has a payout ratio of 120.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 119.1%.

Get Eagle Point Credit alerts:

Eagle Point Credit Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ECC opened at $10.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.79. Eagle Point Credit has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $11.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.71 million, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eagle Point Credit ( NYSE:ECC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.05). Eagle Point Credit had a net margin of 84.05% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $39.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 325,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 122,549 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 59,027 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 6.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 117,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the first quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 30.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 59,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 14,083 shares in the last quarter. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Point Credit

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.